EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $756.02. 494,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $852.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.