EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 49,050.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $467.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.65 and its 200-day moving average is $447.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $440.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,400 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

