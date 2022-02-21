EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 192,631 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,631 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after buying an additional 171,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after buying an additional 268,285 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. 7,312,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,235. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

