EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62,848 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,848 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,476. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

