Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.