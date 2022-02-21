Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

EQR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. 3,433,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after buying an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

