ERn Financial LLC Acquires 103 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.