ERn Financial LLC Invests $10.22 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.11. 736,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

