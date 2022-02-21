ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 129,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.
Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $129.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
