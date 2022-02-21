ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 144,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,687,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 5.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

