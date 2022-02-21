ERn Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 89,942 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 89,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 340.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

