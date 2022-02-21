ERn Financial LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.11. 541,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,774. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

