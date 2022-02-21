ERn Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,830. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

