Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $3.25 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.