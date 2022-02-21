Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $3.25 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

