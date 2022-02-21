Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.460-$13.940 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $315.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.93. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

