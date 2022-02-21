EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.55 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.
