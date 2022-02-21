EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.55 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 168,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 154,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 820.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

