Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 492,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

