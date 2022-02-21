Exact Sciences (EXAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

