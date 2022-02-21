Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 178,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 142.4% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,394,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

