F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.69 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $97,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,747 shares of company stock worth $2,788,894. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

