Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.29.

FICO traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

