Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FPI stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

