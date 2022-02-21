FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

