Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

