Financial Analysis: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 10.88 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.46 Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.40 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.27

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 313.42%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 621.15%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than electroCore.

Volatility and Risk

electroCore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis beats electroCore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

