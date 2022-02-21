Financial Analysis: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 140.61%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Shineco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

S&W Seed has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.99 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -4.10 Shineco $3.02 million 12.16 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -21.46% -30.98% -14.13% Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24%

Summary

S&W Seed beats Shineco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

