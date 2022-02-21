FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,914 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.