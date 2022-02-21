FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

