FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

