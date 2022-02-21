FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,226 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

