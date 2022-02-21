First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $336,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $63.77. 9,113,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.