First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 204 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $134.65. 338,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,244. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

