First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 99 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $144.74. 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,379. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

