First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.88 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

