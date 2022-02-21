First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $45.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

