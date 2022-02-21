FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FE stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

