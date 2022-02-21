Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JMP Securities

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.78.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

