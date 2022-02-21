Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) by 119.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:NERD opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

