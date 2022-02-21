Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 69,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $42.76 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

