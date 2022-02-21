Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $530,000 Position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BETZ opened at $21.03 on Monday. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

