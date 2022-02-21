Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

