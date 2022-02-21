Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EDOC stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.