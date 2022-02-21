FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $116.89. 840,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

