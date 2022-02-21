Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 141,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

FLTW stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $47.71.

