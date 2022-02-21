Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,230 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $177.06 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

