Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABMD opened at $298.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.74. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

