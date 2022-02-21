Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,117 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.