Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

