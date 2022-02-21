Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,320,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $218.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

