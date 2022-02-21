Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

ZLAB opened at $59.33 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.